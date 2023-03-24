Edo Correctional Service gets new Controller

A new Controller, Philomena Emehinola, has taken over as the Commanding Officer of Nigerian Correctional Service, Edo State, South South Nigeria.

A statement issued Friday in Benin by the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSC Aminu Suleman, said Emehinola’s assumption of duty followed a posting order by the National Headquarters of the service in Abuja.

According to Suleman, Emehinola takes over from Assistant Controller General of Corrections, Charles Nkem Ogwude, who has been deployed to the headquarters following his promotion.

In his farewell message, the Command’s spokesperson quoted the outgoing command head as appreciating the men and officers of the command for their commitment to duty and cooperation.

He, however, solicited for continued peace and calm, as well as total cooperation with his successor.

In her maiden address to the officers, the new controller called for greater loyalty, professionalism and cooperation.

She assured men and officers of the command of their welfare in line with the policy pursuit of the Controller General of Corrections, CGC Haliru Nababa.

Prior to her deployment, Emehinola was the 1st female Officer in-charge of Female Custodial Facility, Auchi; former Officer in-charge Public Private Partnership Office (PPP) at the National Headquarters.

She also worked at the Zone ‘G’ Headquarters in Benin City.