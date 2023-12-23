Edo 2024: Lawmaker pledges to train 100,000 youths, if elected governor

Rep. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Ovia) has pledged to empower no fewer than 100,000 youths in Edo with technological skills, if elected governor.

Idahosa declared his intention to contest, at the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Benin, on Friday.

The lawmaker said he would accomplish the feat via collaboration with both the Federal Government and international partners.

“If you notice, India is doing telemarketing for most of the American companies. I do not see anything wrong with us having such opportunities for our youths in Nigeria and especially in Edo,” he said.

Speaking to journalists after his declaration, Idahosa, who is representing Ovia Federal Constituency, said youths would also be trained in the area of renewable energy.

“The youth is the reason for my involvement in elections and core reason for running for governorship because the youths constitute about 70% of the electorate in Edo,” said the APC governorship aspirant.

According to the aspirant, he will also employ about 5,000 teachers, who will be youths, to fill the teaching vacancy in the state public schools.

Idahosa noted that youths would also form a majority of his cabinet members, saying that they are hard working, resilient and intelligent.

“I am going to engage everyone in my government but I will be a bridge between the young and the old,” said the Federal lawmaker.

He, however, urged his followers to pursue peace as well as go about an insightful driven campaign, assuring of his victory at the polls, if given the party’s candidacy.

“I know that this gubernatorial election is as good as won for APC. Through the support and prayers of the party, I brought the Ovia Federal constituency seat back to APC.

“I have attracted 120 projects to my constituency and built 27 schools. With my antecedent, I am fit to be the next governor of Edo,” he said.

Lamenting the effect of the farmers/herders clashes on agricultural production in his constituency, Idahosa said he would liaise with the Federal government to strengthen the security architecture in the state

He also promised to prioritise the healthcare of the citizens of the state, noting that he will build one healthcare facility per 192 wards in the state.

Lawrence Okah, Edo APC Secretary, who led other executive members to receive the aspirant, assured that the leadership of the party in the state would give all aspirants the same opportunity, stressing that the party has no preferred aspirant.