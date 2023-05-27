Ebuka mourns as BBNaija former housemate dies in US, cause revealed

Ace presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is mourning the loss of Big Brother Naija former housemate, Joseph Ada.

The host of the Big Brother Naija reality television show took to Twitter handle to share a short tribute to him.

In Obi-Uchendu’s words: “Sad to hear about the passing of Joseph Ada.

“A fellow housemate in the first season of @BBNaija in 2006 and actual OG of fan bases with JFC.

“Started a whole new life in the US about 15 years ago only to now have it cut short…

“Rest in peace Ojoegeh.”

The late Ada participated in the first edition of BBN in 2006.

He was in the house with Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Maureen Osuji, Katung Aduwak, Francisca Owumi, Ify Ejikeme and Helen.

A former flight attendant with Virgin Atlantic, he moved to the US after the show.

He was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatitis and passed away in Delaware, United States of America on May 24, 2023.