EbonyiDecides: Court orders INEC to allow Ebonyi PDP, APGA governorship candidates to inspect election materials

The Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the governorship Candidate of the opposition All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Benard Odoh, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, to inspect the March 18 electoral materials.

Recall that the election produced Francis Nwifuru of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC as the winner and Governor-elect of the state.

Nwifuru polled a total vote of 199,131 votes to defeat Odii, who had 80,191 votes and Odoh, who got 52,189 votes.

Justice Adekanye Ogunmoye, in his ruling, granted the ex-parte order, directing INEC to allow the Candidates to inspect the materials used for the elections.

Ogunmoye, Chairman of the three-man Governorship and state House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, also granted the candidates the permission to scan and make photocopies of electoral materials that are in lNEC Possession.

Adams Uzuakpunwa, Counsel to Odii and Uba Chukwu, Counsel to Odoh, had earlier prayed the court to grant the reliefs sought in the motion exparte in the interest of justice.