The Ebonyi State Government has established a Tax Appeal Tribunal to enable investors appeal against double taxation in the state.

Collins Agbo, Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Doing Business and Ebonyi in Diaspora, announced this to newsmen on Friday in Abakaliki.

Agbo said the tribunal will also make tax payment more convenient.

According to him, the tribunal will also ensure that tax payment is justifiable and affordable for investors and other business communities in Ebonyi.

He said: “The government is desirous to ensure that double taxation is eliminated as it draws businesses back and drives investors away from the business environment in the state.

“Any tax payment from the people must be viable, tolerated by both parties and be good for the state and the people.”

Agbo said his office would ensure that no investor offers a bribe to do business in the state as “this is one of the initiatives to improve business environment in the state”.

He added: “The governor has constituted an inter-ministerial committee, known as the Ebonyi State Enabling Business Environment Committee.

“The governor’s efforts in the area of ease of doing business is yielding fruits as Ebonyi has become the investment destination for both local and international investors.

“This is evident in the number of companies emerging in the state weekly and foreigners seen in hotels and business environments daily.”

Agbo said Umahi had directed his office to register all Ebonyi Development Unions/Associations in Nigeria, other African countries and the world where Ebonyi people were resident.

“The governor wants them to ‘think home’ and synergise towards developing the state.”

According to him, his office has created an e-mail address to enable interested people, wishing to do business with Ebonyi State register to take advantage of the opportunity.