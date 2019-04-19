Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has advised Nigerians to show love, promote peace and unity in the country.

The governor stated this in his Easter message signed on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu in Asaba.

Okowa said that Nigerians should show love to one another and be willing to make sacrifices for greater unity, peace, political stability and progress of our beloved country.

He said that Nigerians and Deltans should reflect on the lessons of the Easter to ensure that they live peacefully with one another in the quest for a better future for all in the country.

He said: “As Christians, we must reflect on the importance of Easter celebrations in our dealings, not only with other Christians, but with people of other religions.

“We must eschew bitterness and all forms of violence, because the progress, peace and security of the nation are anchored on good neighborliness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“If we live peacefully with one another we will not be confronted with issues of armed banditry, herdsmen attacks, kidnapping and other vices threatening the soul of our great nation.

“I urge you all to let the significance of the celebration reflect in our relationship with one another both Christians and the people of other religions. There is no doubt that these are tough times in our country.”

He reminded Christians that having gone through 40 days of fasting and praying that Easter was a better time for them to purge themselves of those weights that have impeded our progress as a people over the years.

He enjoined Christians and Nigerians in general to extend the spiritual benefits of Easter, which are love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness to their daily living.

Okowa said: “The major lesson of Easter is for us as Christians, to rethink the reality of our faith.

“As Christians, we should continue to uphold the principles of our faith as it relates to honesty, justice, integrity, accountability, compassion, selflessness and the pursuit of the common good.”