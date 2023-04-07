Easter: Irabor felicitates with troops on celebration

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has felicitated with members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on the occasion of Easter celebration.

The message was contained in a statement by the Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau.

In the statement on Friday in Abuja, Irabor called on all to use this period to reflect on the love of Jesus Christ for which the season was celebrated and continue to manifest love for the country in all dispositions.

He urged all Nigerians to continue to pray to the Lord for more successes in military operations, and smooth democratic transition in the nation.

Irabor thanked members of the armed forces for making the nation proud in various operations at home and abroad.

He used the festive period to appreciate the noble role played by the military in the just concluded general elections.

The CDS reaffirmed the loyalty and commitment of the armed forces to the President, Commander-in-Chief and Constitution of the Federal Republic.

He said: “We pledge to continue to respect and protect the constitution and democratic governance in the country.”