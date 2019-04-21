The Anglican Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese has called on the federal government to intervene over land and boundary disputes amongst Ebonyi, Benue and Cross River States and take over such where disputes persist.

The Rt. Rev. Monday Nkwoagu of the Diocese said that displacement of communities and families occasioning hardship in the aforementioned areas had been on the rise and something needed to be done about it.

Nkwoagu, who was delivering an Easter message on Sunday in Abakaliki, advised all warring communities and states to come together and resolve their differences through dialogue.

The cleric also urged the federal government to engage them in dialogue to resolve the issues for peace sake.

He said: “Most rural dwellers are now displaced, and things are very difficult for them. One cannot even visit those areas freely.

“I plead to authorities responsible for quick response as lives and property worth millions had been lost to land disputes and may continue if not handled.”

He reiterated that where solution to the disputes could not be easily found the federal government should take over and forestall further skirmishes.

Nkwoagu urged the communities and states to reflect on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ which brought forgiveness and recognition so they could move forward.

He said: “We should try and bury our prides, learn from Christ’s humility and sacrifice for the sake of peace and lives.

“God hates shedding of blood and such blood defiles a land. This means they need re-cleansing.

“Recognise and see each other as brothers. We can always sit down together and dialogue to resolve our differences instead of taking laws into our hand.”