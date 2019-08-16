Nigeria claimed victory over tough rivals Mali in the much anticipated duel of the 2019 semi finals Afrobasket in Dakar, Senegal.

A similar fixture in 2017 held in Mali where the host lost to Nigeria by a single point, a hunting ghost of the past the Malians wanted to correct desperately at this fixture.

However, the immense defence pressure and full court press instructed by D’Tigress head coach Otis Hughley and his coaching crew was enough to seal the day with a wide score line.

The quarters ended Q1 (25 ) – (12), Q2 (42) – (28), Q3 (59) – (40), Q4 (79) – (58). D’Tigress kept awesome composure to claim the win with amazing performances of Ezinne Kalu 19points, Adaora Elonu 13points, Evelyn Ahkator 12points and Ify Ibekwe 12points coupled with point inputs from teammates.

Twenty-one points was the difference at full time.

“The point difference wasn’t a reflection of the match. I give total credit to the Malians coaching crew and players for the intense game,” Hughley admitted at the press conference where he said getting to the finals wasn’t an easy work for his team who had barely one week preparation.

D’Tigress face host Senegal or Mozambique at the finals on August 18, 2019 at the Dakar Arena.