A businessman, Anthony Okolie, has said he was detained for 10 weeks by the Department of State Services over a SIM card he bought and registered, which was alleged to belong to the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hanan.

The businessman revealed this in an interview with The PUNCH, saying while his ordeal lasted, the President’s daughter was in the United Kingdom for her studies and could not come to speak on the allegation against him.

Okolie said he legally bought and registered the SIM card.

He, however, said he noticed that the number must have been retrieved from someone when he started receiving calls from Hausa speakers and text messages in the same language.

He said on his release, the SIM card was still handed over to him by the DSS operatives, adding that despite signing a bond not to sue the Service, he was going to go ahead to do so.

