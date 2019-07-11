Disturbed by increasing rate of dropped calls and other unwholesome practices by Telecommunication Network Operators in Nigeria, the Senate on Thursday threatened to blacklist any erring operator.

The Senate outburst against Telecommunication Network Operators was as a result of a motion sponsored by Senator Fatai Buhari over the issue.

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, who expressed dissatisfaction with the unwholesome practices of Telecommunication Network Operators, said the Senate can’t only bark but also bite.

According to him: “I have listened to frustrations expressed by some of our colleagues that we can only bark but not bite, but we are going to bark and bite. Even if it is required to an operator we will go for that.”

The Senate in its resolution also opted to conduct public investigative hearing on the unwholesome practices of the Telecommunication Network operators .

Leading the motion, Senator Buhari said GSM operators in Nigeria have recently been experiencing terrible congestion on their network, thus denying subscribers the benefit of getting value for their resources.

He added that the expectations of subscribers for the improvement in quality of service have been dashed through poor services.