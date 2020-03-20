Driver allegedly rapes woman, steals N120,000 from her

A driver, Femi Olofin, 42, who allegedly raped a 33-year-old woman and stole N120,000 from her on Friday, appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos State.

The police charged the defendant with four counts of conspiracy, theft, obtaining under false pretences and rape.

Olofin, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in October 2019 at 6, Taiwo Street, Isheri Olofin, Lagos.

Olatunde alleged that the defendant raped the woman, 33, and also stole N120,000 from her.

The offence, contravenes the provisions of sections 260, 285, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Komolafe admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Komolafe adjourned until April 14 for mention.