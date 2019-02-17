Drama as kwara APC deputy governorship candidate reads ó tó gé from scripture

A mild drama occurred on Sunday when the All Progressives Congress Deputy Governorship candidate in Kwara, Kayode Alabi, visited Christ Apostolic Church, Gaa Akanbi to seek spiritual guidance.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Alabi, who mounted the pulpit to read the Yoruba version of the Bible, asked the congregation to open to Deuteronomy 3:26 and Number 16:17, both of which contained “ó tó gé”.

Ó tó gé is the slogan of the APC in the state which literally means enough is enough.

One of the congregants read the verses of the scripture amidst thunderous applause from the church members.

The state government had, in 2018, written a letter to the Kwara State Signage Advertising Agency to put a stop to the slogan because according to the state government it contained hate speech.

The APC however responded by saying that it was a mere campaign slogan containing no hate speech, stressing that it was meant to drum up support for the party in the state.

Alabi, while making reference to the scripture, said “ó tó gé” and left the pulpit without adding another word.

He explained to NAN that the slogan was born out of the myriad of problems confronting the state such as moribund industries, lack of pipe borne water and deplorable public schools, among others.

Alabi also visited different churches in Ilorin to solicit prayers ahead of the rescheduled elections.

On the side-lines of the visit to Churches, Alabi told NAN that people of the state were more resolute to put a stop to the reign of dynasty and vote the government of the people as symbolised by the APC.

NAN reports that some of the churches visited include; First ECWA, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christ Apostolic Church and Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church.

At the RCCG Mount of Joy Parish, Region 4, Headquarters, Sabo Oke, Pastor Akintunde Abdullahi called on the church members to support the APC candidate.

Abdullahi said: “This is our own, we must support him. I am not a politician but I love politics and I know we belong to different political parties, but he is our own.

“If I don’t support my pastor who else will I support: If any of you is interested in politics I will support you, the era of shying away from politics is over.”

For his part, Pastor Ilesanmi Samuel of CAC Worldwide decried the situation where politicians often sought God’s support when seeking elective positions but quickly forgot the vows they made after emerging victorious.

The cleric said that God was looking for trusted politicians who would change the face of politics in Kwara and Nigeria, noting that he had always had bitter experiences with politicians.

Samuel said: “Let it be known that God is raising you for the purpose of changing the face of Kwara politics because the people are suffering.”

Rev. Babatubde Owojaiye, of the First ECWA Church, called on the APC to remain faithful and honest to the people.