The National Youth Service Corps says it has not released any date for the commencement of online registration in respect of 2020 Batch “A” Orientation programme.

Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to her, the NYSC management did not issue an advertorial for the commencement of the registration.

She said that the purported advertorial was the handiwork of fraudsters to extort prospective corps members.

“It is the handiwork of fraudsters intended to mislead the public, with extortion of prospective corps members as the end point.

“It is imperative to state that the scheme is yet to release the dates for the activities.

“There are processes to observe in conjunction with the scheme’s major stakeholders before the dates are announced,” she said.

Adeyemi said that once the activities are scheduled, the public would be duly notified through advertorials in both the print and social media.

According to her, members of the public, particularly prospective corps members should disregard the fake advertorial in its entirety.