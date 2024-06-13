Three hundred and forty eight parishioners of Motailatu Church of God will be ordained on Saturday to mark its 60th anniversary.
A statement by Senior Apostle General Abayomi Daramola says the epoch-making event will hold at the International headquarters of the church in Ondo City, Ondo State.
A prominent Ondo educationist and leader, Chief Ade Iluyemi, is the chairman.
The church was founded by Saint Isaiah M. Akinadewo (Omo Jesu) on June 14, 1964.
Also Read:
- Diamond Jubilee: Motailatu Church to ordain 348 parishioners
- Priest gets life imprisonment for raping minor
- ‘Oil mafia’ tried several times to sabotage our refinery, Dangote reveals
- Heritage Bank’s offices, assets put up for sale
- Emirate Tussle: Ado Bayero has jurisdiction to be heard, court rules
The celebration of the Diamond Jubilee commenced on Monday with series of activities, revival and health talks in the church and Mission House.
The grand finale, a special Anniversary thanksgiving, holds on Sunday.