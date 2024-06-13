Tinubu congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on birthday 

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, on her 70th birthday.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity said this in a statement on Thursday.

He said that the President rejoiced with the remarkable leader and her family on the momentous occasion.

“The President extols the former Minister of Finance for her service to the nation and efforts towards building resilient institutions.

“President Tinubu also commends the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation for being a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, exemplifying the grit, diligence, and brilliance that Nigerians are known for.

“The President prays for many more years in good health for Dr. Okonjo-Iweala and her family,” the statement read.