Dethroned Emir breaks silence, says nobody is above the law

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir of Kano, has said no one is above the law, calling on the people to remain calm.

Speaking at the mini-palace where he has been since his return to the state after his dethronement, he said justice would prevail.05:03

The monarch vowed to accept whatever the law states, adding that Kano is an important state in Nigeria.

Speaking in Hausa, he said, “I call on the people to remain law-abiding while awaiting outcome of the legal process in this tussle.

“We call on the authority to do justice in this matter. Kano is a very influential state in Nigeria. Whatever affects Kano affects Nigeria. May peace reign in Kano. We pray for Allah to bless Kano with responsible and just leaders. Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above law. We will accept whatever the law says. I appreciate all the people who have shown concern.

“As I said, justice will take its course. We will keep on praying for peace in Kano State. May Allah the Almighty protect us.”