Detail and Avedia becomes member of Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce

Detail and Avedia, a leading business-to-business media consulting firm in Lagos, has been inducted into the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber has been a driving force in promoting business ties between Nigeria and Britain for over 40 years.

The NBCC is an international partner of the British Chambers of Commerce, providing its members access to the resources of 53 regional Chambers of Commerce spread throughout the British Commonwealth.

Numerous nominations in a wide variety of categories flooded in for this year’s induction ceremony.

Detail and Avedia, which only began operations in 2020, was formally inducted as a member of the chamber at a ceremony on November 3, 2022.

Receiving the membership certificate and other legal instruments on behalf of the firm at the induction ceremony, the Head of Business, Detail and Avedia, Oluwatomi Ikenye, said: “As a new member of the distinguished Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, this is a signal to us that we are on the right track.

“We respect and value the judgment of the NBBC entrusting us with the honour of expanding the frontiers of business excellence from the shores of our great continent to across the globe.

“We foresee a boundless possibility of growth and furtherance of the values and exploits we have come to be recognised for.”

At the ceremony, Ikenye attested to the exploits and accomplishments of the B2B media consulting firm, which has only been in operation for two years.

“We have been entrusted with the burden of leading innovation within the industry in order to elevate the businesses of our clients beyond their wildest imaginations,” he added.

He elaborated further on the company’s determination to attain prominence and indisputable success in a competitive industry: “We are positioned to set a new narrative of intelligence for business and media solutions consulting agencies from Africa to the world.

“And we know we are only as extraordinary as the solutions we provide for our clients.”





