A former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Lokoja branch, Williams Aliwo, on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to continue his fight against corruption to ensure economic growth and survival of the country.

Aliwo told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja that the Change Agenda of the President’s first tenure impacted positively on Nigerians.

He also said that the first four years of Buhari’s administration enhanced behavioural change amongst Nigerians.

According to him, Mr President used 2015-2019 period to lay a foundation for the development of the country especially through his anti-corruption crusade.

He said: “You know that corruption is at the root of this country especially as it relates to good governance, somehow, he has been able to create an impression that he actually means business to provide good governance.

“He also ensured accountability and continuity in the execution of government contracts.

“The Federal Government is trying to make sure that contractors who handled government projects do them expeditiously and in terms agreed in the contracts.”

Aliwo said the government under Buhari’s watch, had displayed better determination to tackle security matters and acts of terrorism.

He said: “It is not like before that terrorists were regarded as our brothers and sisters.” Abdul Miliki, Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution, congratulated Nigerians for the 20 unbroken years of unbroken democratic rule.

He said that the country had been able to move forward even though there were some inevitable pockets of challenges.

He said: “Considering the position of the country four years ago and where we are presently, we have been able to move forward and we need to consolidate on our achievements.

“We commend the president for his dedication in tackling issues of security and corruption headlong.

“We should know that the fight against corruption and issues of security are not things that can be address in one day.

“Looking at the amount of money so far recovered from past leaders and corrupt persons, the president deserves commendation.

“All hands must be on deck to support him to exterminate the culture of corruption.”

On the economy, Miliki urged the president to bring on board, seasoned economists, strategists and technocrats, who would diversify and turn the economy around, rather than conventional politicians.

The Human Right activist urged the government to give more young men and women the opportunity to serve in line with the gender policy of “35 per cent Affirmative Action” and the “Not Too Young to Run” Law.

He said that the president had done well in the transportation sector with the resuscitation of the railways and various road projects across the country.

He added: “But, however, he neglected water transportation and the area should critically looked into.”

Miliki urged the president to also look into power generation and distribution especially with a view to reviewing the pact with the GENCOs and the DISCOs.