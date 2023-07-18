Delta to foot medical bills for one-year-old survivor of alleged NDLEA shooting

828 828

The Delta State Government says it will foot medical bills of a one-year-old victim of alleged shooting by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the state.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State made this known on Monday when he visited the family of the victim at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

The Governor also commiserated with the family over the alleged killing of a two-year-old killed by the operatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two-year-old was allegedly hit by stray bullet of the operatives of the NDLEA on Thursday at Okpanam area of the state capital, Asaba.

He condoled the family on the unfortunate demise of Ivan and promised that all efforts would be made to bring the culprits to book.

“The state government will foot the bills for the hospital treatment, so no money should be taken from the family,” he said.

The governor said that the police is investigating the matter and would make its findings known to the general public at the end of the inquiry.

Oborevwori said: “When we heard the unfortunate news, we immediately issued a statement calling on the NDLEA authorities and the Police Command to quickly investigate the circumstances, which led to the death of your son and injury to his younger sibling.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, we commiserate with you and your family over the loss of your son, Ivan.

“We have so much confidence in the police and as you know, they are carrying out their investigation.”

Oborevwori commended the medical personnel at the hospital for their proactive action in treating the younger sibling, while assuring that the state government would pick up all the medical bills related to the incident.

He said: “Let me also appreciate the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba for the proactive action they have taken so far since the incident occurred.

“I had sent people here earlier to find out what they are doing and I am happy that they were able to save the one-year-old’s life and I know that he will come out strong.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, assured the governor and the family of the command’s commitment to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter.

Abass said: “We have sent messages to the NDLEA and they have responded and in no distant time, we will come out with a report that would be made known to members of the public.

“Once again, we commiserate with you and we pray that God Almighty will give you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Earlier, the Head of Ophthalmology Department at the hospital, Dr. Ernest Ogbedo, told the governor: “We did the eye surgery on the child.

“He will undergo other surgeries because of the injury in the eye.

“We did an x-ray first and luckily there was no bullet pellets locked in the eye.”