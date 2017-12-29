Deadly blaze caused by child playing with stove – New York mayor

The blaze that killed 12 people inside a Bronx apartment block appears to have been caused by a child playing with a stove, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday.

The city officials said that the dead in Thursday’s fire were between ages one to 50.

The blaze started on the first floor and quickly spread to the top of the building, which had about 20 flats.

De Blasio said: “At least 12 people were rescued from the building.

“The fire was accidental from everything we can see.

“What we think at this point is unfortunately it emanated from an accident – a young child playing with a stove on the first floor.”

The blaze was the deadliest in New York City since 1990.

