D’banj speaks after release by ICPC over alleged fraud

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, also known as D’banj, has spoken after he was release from detention by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission over allegations of fraud.

The Eagle Online recalls that D’banj spent three days with the ICPC in Abuja over alleged involvement in N-Power fraud.

Speaking after his release on Friday in a terse statement on the social media, he said: “Global thank you to the world.

“I was invited on an ongoing investigation in ICPC.

“I have assisted the commission with all I know and I am confident in their capacity to unravel the truth.

“I have no business with fraud, all I do is chop life.

“I was released on self-recognition because nothing was seen or found on me.

“God bless you all my people.”



