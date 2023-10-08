Davido’s failure to show up at Warri: Our legal team has been briefed – Organizers

The organizers of Warri Again Concert, have expressed their readiness to take a legal action against pop star Davido for breach of contract despite receiving full payment to perform at this year’s concert

In a statement issued Sunday, and signed by the Project Director, Brownhill Events Inc. organizers of the Warri Again concert, Victor Wokocha, they said that they have briefed their legal team in respect of the matter as the team will advise on the next steps to follow.

Recall that Davido, has been accused of refusal to honour the show, held last Friday despite getting $94,600 .

Wokocha, in the statement, described Davido’s failure to perform at the concert despite receiving full payment and logistics made available to guarantee his attendance as ‘quite unfortunate.”

He, however, vowed that the organizers would utilize all legal options to ensure that the singer refunds the money paid him.

The statement reads in part: “The management team of Warri Again Concerts would like to thank our sponsors, guests and artistes for their support and active participation at the just concluded 19th edition of the Warri Again Concert which was held at the prestigious Brownhill Coliseum, Warri, Delta State.

“We are also grateful to our viewers who joined us online through the live telecasts on HipTv and AIT with hopes of being serenaded by the various musical artistes lined up for the event, including the headline Artiste, David Adeleke (Davido).

READ ALSO:

LASTMA averts fire disaster as fuel tanker falls

Davido speaks on botched Warri show, explains absence

You can enjoy toilet I renovated at Panti, Seun Kuti taunts Naira Marley

“Davido’s failure to perform at the concert despite having received full payment and logistics made available to guarantee his attendance is quite unfortunate. Our legal team has been fully briefed and will advise on the next steps.

“Notwithstanding the unfortunate incident, the concert was a huge success and proved to be the best edition yet.

“We are fully committed to consolidating on the gains recorded in this last edition and are poised to ensure that several improvements are implemented in the 20th edition.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegation on X(formerly Twitter) , Davido bragged that nobody could stop him from performing anywhere in Nigeria, assuring his fans in Warri that he would be in their city soon.

“Nobody can stop me from performing anywhere in Nigeria… Warri I will see you soon,” he wrote

Also, taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, the singer claimed that he had notified the event organisers in advance that he wouldn’t be able to attend. Yet, they persisted in promoting the show using his name.

“To my lovely fans in Warri that spent their hard-earned money to come out apologies that you had to experience this. I was not going to be physically able to make it and this had been communicated to ‘them’ for a longgggg while now I mean MONTHS ago but for reasons best known to them, they continued to promote the show using my name. It’s a shame,” Davido wrote.

However, when contacted, a source close to the organizers refuted the singer’s claims, saying “we only learnt of his travelling to Australia two days to the time.”

He added that Davido should tender his evidence if he actually notified us or not.”