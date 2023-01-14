Davido, Chioma tattoo each other’s name on ring fingers + Video

Prominent Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, with stage name Davido, and his wife, Chioma, have been spotted in a viral video where they tattooed each other’s names on the ring fingers.

This is coming after reports and photographs emerged of the singer having paid the bride price of Chioma in full.

Davido paid the bride price of Chioma in Ezeala Odu, Imo State earlier in the months.

The father of the bride was seen in some of the photographs online performing the Umunna and Umuada rites of the bride price paying ceremony.