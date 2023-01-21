Dani Alves sacked by club over sexual assault allegations

Pumas, the Mexican club of Brazilian defender, Dani Alves, have sacked him over allegations of sexual assault against him.

The President of the club, Leopoldo Silva, revealed this development to newsmen as the defender appeared in court.

Silva spoke on Friday on the termination of the contract of the veteran Brazil defender who was at the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022 following his arrest and remand in custody in Spain on allegations of sexual assault.

Silva said Pumas, who signed Alves last July, “made the decision to terminate the player’s employment contract with just cause”.