Cybercrimes: ASF France trains 25 experts on digital rights

Avocats Sans Frontieres (ASF) France, on Tuesday, began a two-day training for 25 Nigerian experts on digital rights as part of the efforts to address issues of cybercrimes and other challenges faced by internet users.

Angela Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, the Country Director, ASF France, also known as Lawyers Without Borders, France, stated this during the inaugural meeting in Abuja.

Uzoma-Iwuchukwu said members of the expert group were drawn from civil society organisations (CSOs), government authority, particular regulatory agencies relating to the internet technology, the academia and the media.

She said the essence of the programme was to have the group work together to develop a policy guide and to build their capacity on international standard regarding digital rights, internet laws and regulations

“The objective is to be able to produce a digital reformed policy guide regards to internet creation of a safe space on the internet for individuals to thrive, to engage and this is more to promote issues around freedom of expression online, data protection, etc.

“This training is also going to be addressing issues around threats online, cybercrimes, and will also be looking at all those issues regarding the challenges we face online in the use of technology,” she said.

Wynyfred Achu-Egbuson, Programme Manager, Human Rights, Civil Society and Youth for EU, said the training was part of the Enhancing Digital Rights in Nigeria (e-RIGHTS) Project implemented by ASF France and funded by EU.

She said there were few CSOs working on the interface between technology and governance, hence, “the e-RIGHTS Project is unique to strengthen digital rights in Nigeria for better protection of human rights defenders and population.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event was organised in partnership with Centre for Technology and Development (CITAD) and Spaces for Change, and funded by the European Union (EU).