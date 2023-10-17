Impeachment: Group urges Akeredolu to focus on governance

A political pressure group, the Ondo State Conscience Movement (OCM) has urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to prioritise the welfare of the people above his personal conflicts with his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Shalom Olaseni, Chairman of the group made the call in a statement issued Tuesday.

Olaseni said that the state was now paying the price for the internal conflicts, as governance remained stagnant, while the people bear the brunt.

“The time for a resolution is long overdue, and we implore all parties involved to put the welfare of the state and its citizens first,” he said.

According to Olaseni, the implications of the crisis are severe, undermining the principles of democracy, and causing untold suffering to the people of Ondo State.

He noted that the recent events had plunged the State into a grave crisis which had jeopardised good governance and the well-being of the people.

“We call on the governor to return to his duties and resume the governance of the state without further delay. The people of Ondo State deserve effective leadership, not political vendettas.

“The Ondo State House of Assembly’s recent attempt to impeach the deputy governor followed by the swift suspension of the impeachment proceedings through a Federal High Court order is nothing short of a proxy which is disrupting the lives of the people.

“While the political power tussle rages on, the state is left to suffer as resources and energy that should be directed towards development is squandered on internal strife.

“The consequences of this ongoing power struggle have been felt throughout the state,” Olaseni said.

He urged Akeredolu to focus on governance, as it had become evident that his prolonged absence from office allegedly due to a medical hiatus had brought governance to a near standstill.

It would be recalled that the Ondo State House of Assembly recently attempted to impeach Aiyedatiwa for allegation of abuse of office, while he acted as governor on account of Akeredolu’s medical leave abroad.

The impeachment move was followed by the swift suspension of the proceedings through a Federal High Court order.

Olaseni also urged Akeredolu not to interfere with the constitutional rights of the people to peaceful assembly and protest against perceived societal wrongs.

“Furthermore, we strongly condemn the recent actions by the Department of State Services and Police who sealed off the Ondo State PDP secretariat in reaction to the party’s youth protesting the Governor’s prolonged absence from office without just cause.

“This heavy-handed response to a peaceful demonstration infringes upon the fundamental rights of citizens and undermines the principles of democracy,” Olaseni added. NAN