Customs not privy to details of $3.2b modernisation project – CG

Nigeria Customs Service on Wednesday revealed that its agency was not privy to details of Customs modernization project which the country would invest $3.2 trillion into.

The Customs Controller General, Adewale Adeniyi, who was represented by Deputy Controller General Mba Musa, said this in the senate.

He stated this while appearing before the Senate Joint Committees on Finance, Appropriations, National Planning, Local and Foreign Debt when the issue was raised by senators who were curious about the agreement signed by the Federal government on modernization of Nigeria Customs.

Though Mba did not specifically mention the cost of the contract, findings revealed that the agreement would cost the Federal Government $3.2 billion.

The federal executive council had in April 2023 approved the Nigeria Customs Service modernisation project, also known as e-customs, despite a court order restraining the Federal Government from going on with the initiative.

Speaking on the modernization project before the Senate, Mba told the lawmakers that Nigeria Customs was not privy to details of the agreement.

According to him, “we are not privy to details of the modernisation agreement of Nigeria Customs.”