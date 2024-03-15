Customs intercepts arms, military uniforms at Lagos port

The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a cache of arms and ammunition allegedly being smuggled into the country by some criminal gang.

The discovery of the arms came to limelight on Friday in a report that remained sketchy as at press time.

Among items reportedly intercepted were military camouflage and illicit drugs such as Colorado.

The arms recovered included automatic single barrel rifles and pump action guns.

Although details of the interception is still sketchy as at press time, sources said the arms were recovered during an inspection of consignments imported into the country.

It was not clear as at press time if any arrest has been made.

The interception comes barely eight months after the NCS seized 31 arms of various types at Tin-Can and Multi-Purpose Terminals ports in Lagos State.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, told newsmen then that two suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure.