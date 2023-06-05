Cross River sends Auditor General on compulsory retirement

The Cross River Government has directed the State Auditor General (AG), John Odey, to proceed on compulsory retirement.

The directive is contained in a memo dated June 2, 2023 and signed by the Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Inaku Uko.

In the memo with reference number CRC/P/25676/T/2 and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, the AG was directed to proceed on “immediate” retirement.

The memo further directed him to hand over to the director of administration who will oversee the office till further notice.

NAN reports that in his inaugural address, Gov Bassey Otu, promised to restructure the state huge debt.

Otu also noted that it would cost the state N54 billion to clear the backlog of over seven years promotion arrears of civil servants bequeathed to his administration by the immediate past administration.

He also said that his administration would be guided by the implementation of realistic budget that would improve the living standard of the people.