Cross River Assembly receives list of Commissioner nominees

828 828

The Cross River House of Assembly has confirmed the receipt of a 26-man list of Commissioner nominees from Governor Bassey Otu.

Speaker of the House, Elvert Ayambem, confirmed the development while speaking with journalists in Calabar late Thursday.

Ayambem, while commending the Governor for transmitting the list to the Assembly within the stipulated time, said that the nominees were spread across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

READ ALSO:

473 die in road crashes in Niger – FRSC

Gov. Oborevwori greets Asagba of Asaba, Edozien at 99

N14.2b Appropriation: Senate urges FG to construct Customs Academy, Training School

“The Governor took his time to select the nominees to ensure that all of them are square pegs in square holes; the nominees are credible people.

“However, I promise that the House will be thorough while scrutinising the nominees and also carry out effective oversight of Ministries, Department and Agencies, (MDAs) in the state to ensure accountability,” he said

The list ,which was referred to the House Committee on Judiciary for proper scrutiny, has Sen. Stephen Odey, Mike Odere, Dr. Justin Beshel, Agnes Atsu, Dr. Beatrice Igwe, among others as nominees.