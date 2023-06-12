Democracy Day: Gov. Otu promises better days in Cross River

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River has promised that his administration will enthrone good governance for the betterment of the people of the South South State.

The Governor gave the promise in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day, in Calabar, the State capital Monday.

Otu, who reminded citizens of his administration’s ‘Peoples First’ agenda, assured of his commitment to the economic growth, prosperity and security of all nooks and crannies of the state.

While promising to run an all-inclusive government and maintain an open door policy, he, however, warned against any act capable of truncating democratic governance in the state and country at large.

“Having come a long way as a country, we must do even more to preserve this democracy, for the sake of posterity.

“Apart from being the fifth consecutive democratic transfer of power from one administration to another since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, it marks the beginning of a new and critical administration in our almost 23 years of unbroken democratic experience.

“I urge you, my dear people, not only to pray for the success of the new administration, but also work and walk with us to our greatness.

“Let us continue to support the administration of our President, Bola Tinubu, as well as the mandate you gave to me and my dear brother, Peter Odey,” he said.

The Governor called on the people of the state to support his administration to succeed.