CP charges motorists, police officers to obtain their driver’s licences

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has reiterated that obtaining a driver’s licence is a civic responsibility of all drivers, including police officers, plying Lagos roads.

This was contained in a statement by the Route Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonusi.

The statement in Lagos on Thursday said Odumosu made the disclosure after his physical capture for driver’s licence renewal at the FRSC Ojodu Driver’s Licence Centre in Lagos.

Odumosu was quoted as having said: “Once you are above 18 years of age, it is expected that the person interested in driving must apply through accredited driving schools for their electronic driving school certificate which is a prerequisite for applying for fresh driver’s licence.

“Also, applicants for renewal are expected to appear physically to be captured or through bypass. Any process devoid of this is fake.”

He encouraged Officers of the Nigerian Police who drive, to get their driver’s licence in order to serve as good examples for other motorists.

The Sector Commander, FRSC Lagos Sector Command, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, was impressed with the leadership quality displayed by the CP and handed over the temporary driver’s licence to Odumosu personally.

Ogungbemide promised that the CP’s permanent licence would get to him shortly.

He pleaded with other security agencies to emulate the exemplary style of the CP.

Ogungbemide charged all motorists to always maintain safe speed and obey all traffic rules and regulations at all times as we enter the last quarter of the year.