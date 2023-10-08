COWLSO NWC: Sanwo-Olu calls for active participation of women, youths 

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has urged women and youths to participate actively in this year’s National Women’s Conference, saying that the conference is specifically designed towards influencing participants for positive outcomes in the society.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu gave this charge while leading members of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) on a road walk/ awareness campaign held at Epe Division, as part of Pre-Conference activities for the 23rd National Women’s Conference scheduled to hold from 17th – 19th October, 2023.

She emphasized that this year’s conference themed “Unleash your Potentials” is a platform that brings together women from all walks of life to learn and share knowledge on topical issues affecting women in the society, noting that this forum will further educate and inform them to be better ambassadors in their various communities.

According to her, “We have various distinguished facilitators and personalities coming to talk to our women on issues such as empowerment, food security, education, family, lifestyle, cybersecurity, utilizing technology, among other critical topics”.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu explained that participants can join physically or virtually and can register via the link www.COWLSO.org.ng

She encouraged the youth to maximize the virtual platform as it is more convenient for them to access technology in a bid to gain from the wealth of knowledge proposed for the Conference.

The First Lady also stated that the Conference is an avenue to enlighten women and youths on the various happenings and current trends such as food security, eco friendliness and cyber security is which is very rampant now, out of pocket expenses and the health insurance scheme provided by the State Government and how it can be utilized effectively for themselves and families.

She further stressed that the proposed conference will also be a good platform for women to interact and network as the various segments will be streamed for many participants to join.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu extended appreciation to the Executive Chairman, Epe Local Government, Hon. Surah Animashaun for her hospitality and warm reception as the team commenced the walk from the Lekki-Epe T Junction, visiting Pobo Market, Aiyetoro Market, Oluwo Modern Fish Market, among other areas in Epe.

Other highlights of the road walk/ awareness campaign was the courtesy visit by the First Lady and members of COWLSO to Former First Lady and Matriarch of the Otedola Family, Lady Doja Otedola.

At her residence, Lady Otedola appreciated the timely visit of the team, acknowledging that the Conference initiated by COWLSO over the years has continued to emancipate and advocate for women, proffering lasting solutions to various issues confronting them.

She lauded the efforts of COWLSO in impacting the lives of women and youth’s, emphasizing that they play a critical role in driving economic growth and influence in the society.