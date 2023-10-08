No going back on full enforcement of environmental laws- Lagos government

Lagos State Government over the weekend asserted that there is no going back on the decision of the state to enforce the law and reclaim the environment from all sorts of infractions that dot the landscape.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab who reiterated the commitment at Lekki 2 in the Eti OSA Local Government while leading state officials, including the Special Adviser Environment Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, permanent secretaries, heads of agencies round drainages, environmental infractions around Dodan Barracks, Obalende, Lekki 2 and Iru Kingdom, said it is a task that must be accomplished.

“Without caring whose ox will be gored, to this particular end, some people in Gedegede community in Lekki 2 have built on the canal path and narrowed the primary channel. It will result in flooding that will destroy other people’s assets. There is no looking back on this. My concern is why are people being so reckless in the cause of trying to grab land and make money at other people’s expense”, he stated.

This is just as the environment team received commendation from the Oniru of Iruland Oba Abdul Wasiu Lawal for the wonderful job the team is doing to restore the greenery of Lagos.

The king who spoke when the team paid him a courtesy visit, described the environment team as very resourceful and gave kudos to Mr Governor for assembling some of the best for the environment.

Wahab who also fielded questions from newsmen after the inspection described some of the infractions as man made challenges which must be confronted.

Speaking on what transpired at Dodan Barracks in Obalende, Wahab said: “We had to check the canal and water path for waste water in the Barracks. Surprisingly, they have built to block the passage of water and as you know water must find its level”

“We have served the requisite notices that will lapse in seven days and we are going to have a meeting with the GOC and the commander because we have to do demolition to open up paths for the water to enter the primary channels”, he explained.

On Obalende which the team also visited, Wahab said everywhere has been converted into motor parks. “The path created for Magregor canal has also been blocked. So, for me, our assignment is very clear on Obalende also. We are going to serve them notices to leave so that the place can be properly done up. We used to have green there before and we will restore it”

READ ALSO:

Discerning strategic innovation- Aquafina’s achievement with the #PadiofLife campaign

Tinubu mourns prominent corporate lawyer, Chris Ogunbanjo

Akpabio’s senate retools for strength, by Eseme Eyibo

Tinubu’s house of forgeries, by Paul Ibe

Speaking on Gedegede community in Lekki 2, he said the ministry received petitions about the unwholesome practice of some developers who have converted the right of way into land and has been fully built up exposing other property owners to dangers of loss of properties.

In his words: “People forget that the environment is the master of man. We received petitions that people are building on the canal, we came to verify and what we saw is not encouraging at all. From the beginning to the end, they have built on the canal”

“Virtually all the houses on one particular side is always flooded as a result of their activities. We are going to serve them notices before we do demolition. The notices are for 7 days but for the building infractions on the other side, if you check, they have served them notices before so, demolition will start on Monday,” the commissioner added.

Oba Lawal also requested a partnership with the state government to establish a green park in Iru Kingdom, stating that he has earmarked 15,000 square meters for the purpose.

Oba Lawal called for a sustenance of the inspection tours which would help keep criminals at bay and give government a first hand experience of what is happening round the state.

The Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu speaking, said it was regrettable that most business owners and companies were nonchalant in cleaning their drainages and illegal waste disposal adding that they commit the offence and leave the infractions waiting on the Government to undertake the tasks of cleaning.

He charged residents to compliment the all year round cleaning of all primary and secondary channels by cleaning the tertiary drains at their frontage of their homes and Business places regularly.

Also on the entourage were the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji and his Counterpart in the Office of Drainage Services Engr. Lekan Shodeinde, Managing director, Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr Muyiwa Gbedegesin, General manager, Lagos State Parks and Garden Agency, Toun Popoola and directors.