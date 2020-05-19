Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says ban on religious gathering in the state cannot be relaxed now due to advice from medical experts that COVID-19 transmission occurs more easily in enclosed places.

Makinde offered the explanation on Monday during the briefing by the state Task Force on COVID-19 at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

The governor said he had received request from some religious leaders to relax the ban so that services could hold.

He said: “Experts’ advice is that we cannot, at this point in time, relax the directive.

“However, they (experts) are carrying out a situation analysis and will be sending in their reports before the end of May.

“This will determine our next step.”

On the confirmation of 38 COVID-19 cases in an organisation in Ibadan in the last two days, Makinde said the task force withheld the name of the organisation so as to allow the Emergency Operations Centre gather intelligence and complete investigation.

He said the identity of the organisation would be revealed on Tuesday “so that those who had visited the company recently will be able to present themselves for testing”.

On the management of COVID-19 cases, Makinde said the task force would continue to allow confirmed cases who were isolating at home to do so in order not to overstretch the capacity of isolation centres.

He said the task force would, however, keep tracking those self-isolating through the use of technology to prevent spread.

He further said the task force would ensure that the state isolation centres would be available for those who would need hospitalisation.

Giving advisory on foods and natural products useful as preventive measures against COVID-19 and other viral illnesses, Makinde urged the people to eat bitter cola, tumeric, ginger, garlic, zinc and citrus fruits as well as bitter leave.

He said all the items were readily available in “our environment”, but emphasised that the items were not cure or treatment for COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 11 new cases reported on Sunday night brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the state to 118.