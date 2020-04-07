COVID-19: Ogun creates mobile App for public self-assessment

The Ogun State Government says it has rolled out a mobile application for members of the public to self-assess themselves for the Coronavirus pandemic.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Coker said the new application, named: “Ogun COVID-19 Assessment,” was not for diagnostic purpose, but would help to determine the risk of residents’ exposure to the disease.

According to her, the application can be downloaded on Google Play Store and can also be assessed on: https://covid19.ogunhip.com/ and https://covid19.ogunstate.gov.ng/.

She explained that the responses would be monitored on the Ministry of Health’s dashboard, which would flag high risk individuals as red, prompting follow up by the state Epidemiologist.

Coker said: “This Mobile Application is an assessment tool for individual members of the public on the basic symptoms of Coronavirus. It can be downloaded on Google play store. The App is not for diagnostic purpose.

“It will help us monitor the responses on our dashboard here at the Ministry and people with high risk will quickly be followed up.”

She said the state government had in March launched a real time concurrently updated mobile application for health workers, which was deployed to all government and private health facilities across its 20 local government areas to aid information sharing.

Coker urged members of the public to take advantage of the mobile application, saying the state was putting measures in place to contain the disease.