The Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen has cautioned those saying that COVID-19 was a deceit to take it serious and abide by government’s directives to curtail the spread.

The National President of the group, Dr. Shafi’i Abdul Azeez Bello, charged Muslims in Nigeria to pray fervently in the last 10 days of Ramadan to God to rid the world of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 is real and requires strict obedience of government directives for better global survival,” Bello said.

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Dr. Tajudeen Abefe Oladejo, in commemoration of the 27th anniversary of the Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen, founded on February 28, 1994, equivalent to Ramadan 17, 1414 A.H.

Bello charged experts in Islamic Sunnatic medicine to develop medicines for treatment of COVID-19 for humanity.

He said: “Ta’awun urges experts of Sunnatic Medicine to come up with vaccine and medicine of Prophetic recommendations to tackle this plague. We mean the one to be manufactured in a corporate way, presentable to all corners of the world. We believe, the solution to this pandemic is in Islam likewise it can come from other orthodox medical sources for our rescue.”

Reflecting on the 27th commemoration, Dr. Bello expressed gratitude to God for His mercy on the followers worldwide.

He said: “We should use this blessed month of Ramadan to pray to Allah to help the world to overcome the problem of COVID-19 global pandemic and strengthen Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen and the Muslim Ummah.”

He noted that many people have become more wretched due to the total and partial lockdown and curfew in many parts of the country and appealed to those who have to assist those that do not have food.

He said: “The concept of sadaqah becomes mandatory for those who have wealth. It is rewardable to give people food for survival in this critical time of lockdown likewise in this Ramadan. COVID-19 has made many people to be wretched, let us assist them according to our capacity.

“Coronavirus has become the current Shatan that separates the loved ones from each other. It has shaken the entire world and proved that none has power except Allah. No world power except Allah. None can cure except Allah.

“Therefore, the antidote to coronavirus is to go back to Allah and run away from equalising ourselves to the mightiness of our Creator. We must run away from sins and seek forgiveness on our shortcomings. That is spiritual antidote which is very pertinent.”

“The world should be objective in seeking medical solution to coronavirus. Allah can use anybody to solve this problem. Therefore, World Health Organisation should not assume that Africans cannot get remedy to this obstacle. Madagascar as an African country, has about 200 index cases of coronavirus and it has cured about 100 coronavirus patients with local herbs, without recording any death case.

“This is sufficient to accept such herbs and recommend it for the world if at all it does not need any modification. When discrimination is eschewed, corona corruption is buried and corona ignorance is deleted in the mentality of many people, yes, coronavirus will be totally conquered.”