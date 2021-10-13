COVID-19: Lagos mulls third shot for vaccinated persons

The Lagos State Government is considering extra shots of vaccine for persons who may already have taken the two shots prescribed.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, revealed this on Tuesday at a press briefing in Ikeja.

Abayomi said: “So we know that the vaccine is certainly protecting the population from severe disease and death.

“So the question is: as the virus is changing, it may require that we need to give you more than two doses.

“You may require a booster, which is the first, second and subsequent doses, because we have also discovered that even though the vaccine stops you from getting seriously sick, it may not necessarily stop you from catching COVID.

“We do know that some people even who are fully vaccinated with two doses will still catch COVID and some people will get quite sick and occasionally some people may die.

“But certainly, the people that are dying who are not vaccinated are much higher than the people who are dying who have been vaccinated.”

Abayomi said the plan of the State Government was to vaccinate 30 per cent of residents by the end of the year.