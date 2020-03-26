COVID-19: CP orders release of suspects of bailable offences

The Commissioner, Katsina State Police Command, Sanusi Buba, has directed the release on bail of all suspects with bailable offences as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The spokesman of the Command, Gambo Isah, disclosed to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

Isah said: “All Area Commanders, DPOs, CIDs, SARS and SIB, have been directed to release on bail all suspects whose offences are bailable, and also to avoid unnecessary detention of suspects.

“It is pertinent at this moment to reiterate the commitment of the Katsina state police command to the measures taken by the Katsina state government and the Inspector-General of Police, aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to him, such measures include the total ban on social gatherings and events in the state.

Buba also called on all business owners to provide hand sanitisers for those seeking to enter their business premises.

“They are to also provide thermometers to measure people’s temperature,” he said.