The Federal Capital Territory and nine States recorded 62 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease on Thursday.

The data was released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to the data, no death was recorded.

The epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, recorded 38 new infections, while Kaduna and Ondo States followed with six each and Ogun State, three.

The FCT, Rivers and Edo States had two new cases each, while Edo, Kano and Oyo States recorded a case each.

In all as at Thursday night, Nigeria had recorded 165,055 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 155,041 discharged and 2,063 deaths.