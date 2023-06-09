Court remands man for defiling 17-year-old girl

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court, Friday, remanded a 30-year-old man, Oladipupo Babatunde, for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old girl (Name withheld).

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 1, 2023, around 2:00pm at Awosun Estate, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi explained that the defendant unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the 17-year old.

He said that the defendant unlawfully took undue advantage of the girl, his colleague in the same poultry and sexually exploited her.

According to him, the defendant unlawfully and indecently assaulted the girl.

Osanyintuyi stated further that the offence contravened sections 2(2) of the Against Persons(Prohibition), Laws of Osun, 2021; Section 32 of the Child’s Rights Laws of Osun, 2007 and 360 of Osun Criminal Code, 2002.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse, indecent assault and taking unlawful advantage.

Magistrate Kikelomo Adebayo asked the Prosecutor to send a copy of the case file to the office of Director of Public Prosecution(DPP) for legal advice.

Adebayo, therefore, ordered for the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife Nigerian Correctional Custody pending the legal advice.

The case was adjourned until September 5, for mention.