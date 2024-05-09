Court remands man for allegedly defiling 17-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, has remanded a 30-year old man, Mojeed Oseni in a correctional facility for allegedly defiling a 17-year old girl.

Oseni whose address was not provided, is being charged with unlawful penetration and defilement.

The Prosecutor, SP Kehinde Ajayi told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 4:00 pm on April 3, at Gbada Salami Street, Off Orisumbare Road, Lagos.

Ajayi said that Oseni sexually penetrated the vagina of the victim with his fingers without her consent.

He said that the defendant unlawfully took her from the custody of her parents with the intent to have sexual intercourse.

Also Read:

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Section 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje who did not take Oseni’s plea, ordered him to be remanded in a correctional centre.

She adjourned the matter until May 22, for DPP advice.