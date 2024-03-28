Court remands man for allegedly abducting 17-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 35-year-old man, Joshua Ogabi, who allegedly abducted a 17-year-old girl be remanded in a correction centre.

The Chief Magistrate, E.Kubeinje, remanded Ogabi in Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre pending his trial.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until April 24, for hearing.

SP Kehinde Ajayi, the police prosecutor, said the defendant on March 2, committed the offence at Togbe compound , Mowo, Badagry, Lagos state.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant was the boyfriend of the missing girl.

”He took her to his house for two days without the consent of her parents.

“He had carnal knowledge of her forcefully”, the prosecutor said.

Ajayi said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 136 and 268 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“Section 268 states that “any person with intent to marry or have sexual intercourse with any female of any age, or to cause her to be married, or for another person to have sexual intercourse with her, takes her away or detains her against her will, is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for seven years.”

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.