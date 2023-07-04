Court remands man for alleged theft of baby

828 828

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ovom in Yenagoa, on Tuesday, remanded a 30-year-old man, Kingsley Solomon, for allegedly stealing a two-month-old baby.

The Chief Magistrate, Sarah B.I. Avoh, ordered that the defendant should be kept at a correctional facility at Azikoro in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

She adjourned the case until July 18, for trial.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is charged with assault and child theft.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Bayelsa Police Command arrested and arraigned the defendant, following a petition by a non-governmental organisation, Eunice Nnachi Women Advocacy Foundation.

The police alleged that the defendant had, on June 23, at IYC Azikoro Town, assaulted one Joy Lucky and attempted to steal her baby, in contravention of Section 282 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Bayelsa State, 2006.

The police further alleged that, on June 24, the defendant stole Lucky’s two-month-old baby, contrary to Section 298 (a) of the criminal code.

According to the police first information report filed before the court, the defendant claimed to have had sex with Lucky in a brothel and that he is the father of the baby.