Court remands man, 45, for allegedly abducting 13-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has ordered the remand of one Abdulkareem Isah, 45, for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, remanded Isah on Tuesday in Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre.

He adjourned the case till April 9 pending the issuance of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police Prosecutor, SP Kehinde Ajayi, had told the court that the defendant, on February 26, committed the offence at First Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Mile 12, Kosofe, Lagos State.

She alleged that the defendant was the boyfriend of the missing girl.

Ajayi said: “He took her forcefully out of the school for three days to his house at No. 590, Ikorodu Road, Mile 12, without the consent of her parents.

“For those three days, he had sexual intercourse with her.”

Ajayi said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 137 and 141(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 141(1) recommends two years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of abducting a minor with intent to have sexual intercourse.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Court remands landlord for alleged defilement of tenant’s daughter

A family court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Tuesday ordered the remand of one Musibau Lamidi, 50, for alleged defilement of his tenant’s six-year-old daughter.

The Magistrate, S. A Adesina, ordered that the landlord should be kept at the Agodi custodial facility pending advice from Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Adesina did not take the landlord’s plea.

She adjourned the case until April 25 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Musibau, a resident of Olode, Ibadan, was charged on one count of defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that the defendant, on March 13, between 8am and 4pm defiled his tenant’s daughter.

Adedeji said that Musibau had an issue with the child’s mother and asked her to pack out.

The prosecutor said that when the woman went to look for a house to rent, the defendant defiled her daughter.

She said that the offence contravened Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Right’s Law of 2006.