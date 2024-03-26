Court remands man, 45, for allegedly abducting 13-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has ordered the remand of one Abdulkareem Isah, 45, for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, remanded Isah on Tuesday in Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre.

He adjourned the case till April 9 pending the issuance of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police Prosecutor, SP Kehinde Ajayi, had told the court that the defendant, on February 26, committed the offence at First Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Mile 12, Kosofe, Lagos State.

She alleged that the defendant was the boyfriend of the missing girl.

Ajayi said: “He took her forcefully out of the school for three days to his house at No. 590, Ikorodu Road, Mile 12, without the consent of her parents.

“For those three days, he had sexual intercourse with her.”

Ajayi said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 137 and 141(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 141(1) recommends two years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of abducting a minor with intent to have sexual intercourse.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.