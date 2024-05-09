Court dissolves marriage with three children over wife’s stubbornness

An Area Court, sitting at Centre-Igboro, Ilorin, has dissolved an Islamic marriage between Omotosho Hakeem and Salamat Abdulrasak on mutual agreement.

The Presiding Judge, Ahmed AbdulKadir, dissolved the marriage and ordered that the wife should observe three months iddah period before she could remarry.

The petitioner had earlier told the court that he was no longer interested in the marriage, saying that his wife usually refused to apologise for any wrong doing.

He, therefore, sought for divorce, praying the court to compel his estranged wife to pack her belongings, along with their three children out of the house.

The respondent agreed to the divorce suit, but wanted the husband to provide a place where she would observe her three months iddah period with her children.

She also wanted the petitioner to be responsible for her feeding during the period and pay N15,000 monthly for the children’s upkeep.

The case was consequently adjourned till May 16 for report of settlement and custody of the children.