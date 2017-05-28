LATEST NEWS:
05. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 5, 20172min0

Related Articles

EntertainmentMusic

Daddy Fresh to budding artists: Our songs should not be about whine-your-waist alone

EntertainmentMusic

Breeze FM: Senate says demolition saddening, unfortunate

EntertainmentMovies

Criticisms trail N1,500 sale of T-shirt for Moji Olaiya’s burial

EntertainmentMusic

Nigerian singer arrested in US for fraud speaks on Twitter

EntertainmentMusic

Fraud: Popular Nigerian singer arrested in US

EntertainmentMusic

Davido releases FALL on Apple iTune, YouTube + Video

EntertainmentMovies

Another comedy series debuts on GOtv

EntertainmentMovies

COSON to honour late MKO Abiola on June 12

MKO-Abiola.jpg
NAN also reports that MKO who was detained by another military head of state, General Sani Abacha for attempting to reclaim his mandate, however, died on July 7, 1998 during the regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Chibueze Okereke, the Public Relations Officer of the Copyright Society of Nigeria, has said that the organisation will honour late Chief MKO Abiola on June 12 at the new COSON House, Ikeja.

Okereke told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Monday that the honour would be in form of a lecture.

The title of the lecture will be: “June 12 and the Lessons of History’’.

He said that the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, would deliver the lecture.

Okereke said: “Dele Momodu, who was a key figure in the June 12 Movement will give an historical account of that day.

“He will be speaking to a top selection of the media, artists, political and human rights activists and young people.’’

NAN reports that on June 12, 1993, Nigerians voted for the then Chief MKO Abiola, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic party against Chief Bashir Tofa of the National Republic Convention.

The then military president, General Ibrahim Babaginda, annulled the presidential elections held on June 12, 1993 adjudged by local and foreign observers as the most credible in the annals of Nigeria.

NAN also reports that MKO who was detained by another military head of state, General Sani Abacha for attempting to reclaim his mandate, however, died on July 7, 1998 during the regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Abubakar succeeded Abacha after his death on June 8, 1998.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousCBN injects $190m into Forex market, issues fresh guidelines as Naira firms up

nextUN mourns Osotimehin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Buhari’s illness: No constitutional crisis in Nigeria – Presidency + contentious article

Breaking: Ex-Minister Babatunde Osotimehin is dead

Breaking: Shakeup in FRSC, 71 senior officers redeployed

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.