Corps member gets automatic employment for donating 101 wheelchairs 

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has offered automatic employment to a corps member serving in the state, for donating 101 wheelchairs to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Chikumega Nwanga, an indigene of Ebonyi State, was posted to the Ministry of Special Duties, Lafia for his primary assignment.

In a speech at the distribution of the wheelchairs on Friday in Lafia, the Governor lauded the corps member for embarking on a project that would bring succour to the lives of PWDs.

He directed the Head of Service, Abigail Way, to present an appointment letter to the corps member to appreciate his kind gesture.

Sule also offered N500,000 to the corps member and directed all the ministries, departments and agencies to offer employment to PWDs, in line with the State Government’s policy.

The Governor added: “I want to thank you sincerely for the wonderful job that you are doing.

“When we did our youth service, we wanted to excel and do something special that we could be identified with.

“You have already paid your due and you have identified yourself as someone who has a lot of commitment, selflessness and initiative for this country.

“For you to leave Ebonyi State and come to another state and donate wheelchairs to PWDs is indeed a wonderful thing and we are really proud of you.

“I want to tell you that you have got automatic employment in Nasarawa State because you have accepted the state as your second home by this kind gesture”.

The Governor also advised the beneficiaries not to sell the wheelchairs, but use them to ease their movement problems.

In a remark, Margret Eleyo, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Humanitarian Affairs and Non-governmental Organisations, said the Ministry would put machinery on ground to ensure that the items were used for the purpose they were meant.

Eleyo commended the corps member for the gesture and described his exceptional dedication to transform the lives of the vulnerable as uncommon.

The donation of the wheelchairs was co-sponsored by Beautiful Gate Handicap Centre, Jos.

In an address of welcome, the Nasarawa State NYSC Coordinator, Abdullahi Jikamshi, said the donation was part of the Community Development Service (CDS) carried out by the corps members.

Jikamshi said that the Commission had impacted immensely in various sectors, ranging from education to sanitation and health, amongst others.

He expressed gratitude to the Governor for being present to personally witness the event.

He said that the Governor demonstrated the commitment of his administration towards inclusivity and community development by being part of the ceremony.

He also thanked the Centre for supporting NYSC and appealed to other organisations and public-spirited individuals to support the scheme in its effort to add value to the country.